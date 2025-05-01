Lincolnshire opticians take home prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent opticians in Lincolnshire have won a regional award in recognition of their dedication and outstanding service to the local community.

Lunettes Opticians, with practices in Grantham, Sleaford and Ruskington, have been established for over 25 years, providing high standards of eye care to the Lincolnshire community and building strong relationships with patients both young and old alike.

More recently, the team at Lunettes Opticians were awarded the title of ‘Optometry Team of the Year’ at the Primary Care Valuing and Recognition Event.

Held by Lincolnshire ICB and the Primary Care People Group, the Primary Care Valuing and Recognition Event aims to celebrate and reward the hard work and dedication of health care professionals across the four pillars of primary care: general practice, community pharmacy, dentistry and optometry.

(L-R) Laura Trope and Tushar Majithia being presented with the Optometry Team of the Year Award.

Upon being presented with the ‘Optometry Team of the Year’ award, Optometrist and Director at Lunettes Opticians, Tushar Majithia, said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition as ‘Optometry Team of the Year’, a true testament to the dedication, expertise, and passion of our entire team.

“We couldn’t have achieved this without our entire team working together towards a shared vision of providing clinical excellence to all our patients and the whole team are deeply proud of both this award and the service that we provide.”

Tushar himself was also highly commended at the Primary Care Valuing and Recognition Event as runner-up for the ‘Optometry Outstanding Individual Contribution Award’, highlighting his dedication to the profession and determination to remain at the forefront of the optical industry.

The team at Lunettes Opticians have a wealth of knowledge and experience, utilising state-of-the-art technology and providing a personalised approach to eye care within the communities of Grantham, Sleaford and Ruskington.

Lunettes Opticians looks forward to continuing to serve the eyes of the Lincolnshire community and strive to maintain a high level of clinical excellence for their patients.