Lincolnshire ranked second in the UK for affordable staycations

The average cost of a holiday let in the first week of August has been given as £126 per night, compared to a national average of £174.

Only Nottinghamshire is said to be cheaper – on £125 per night.

This is according to new data from Holidu, a holiday rental search engine.

Alongside this data, Holidu reported a growing interest among Brits in holidays.

“With booster vaccinations on the rise and restrictions beginning to ease, people are currently optimistic that a relaxed summer holiday will be possible this year,” said spokesman Sarah Siddle.

At the top of its list was Cornwall on £249 per night.

“Tourist favourites like Cornwall and Devon were basically fully booked last year, and both are already booking up fast for the 2022 season too,” Sarah said. “If you switch to less popular choices, you can save some money and potentially holiday in a less crowded destination.”

However, Holidu went on to say that the most affordable option for a holidaymaker may be to look overseas.