Lincolnshire scout group receives £1,500 from housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group – which offers a variety of different activities for young people to enjoy and develop life skills – has used the funding to replace the fire doors at their current base, which is a portacabin that members have been using since their original building burnt down in 2000.

Mary Moore, Leader at 28th Lincoln Greenlands Scout Group, said: “Obtaining grant funding has been increasingly challenging since the Covid-19 pandemic, and I would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson homes for supporting a local charity which exclusively supports young people in Lincoln.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were delighted to receive the news that our application had been successful. We immediately told all our parents, trustees and supporters.”

28th Lincoln Greenlands Scout Group with a cheque for £1,500

28th Lincoln Greenlands Scout Group was founded in 1972 and the group‘s current goal is to raise money via grants and donations to build a permanent scout hut.

Mary said: “Our scout hut burned down around the year 2000 and It was replaced with a used triple portacabin. This has provided its challenges over the years, and we hope to raise funds in the future to replace the hut with a new build, but that is on our wish list.

“The money will initially be used to replace decayed fire doors which are completely rotted. Any surplus will be put to supporting those families who are financially challenged so their children do not miss out on camps, visits, and activities, which is an ongoing challenge for the group.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The housebuilder’s donation was made as part of its Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “Our Community Fund scheme is designed to help the fantastic charities and organisations in the areas we build, and we are delighted that our donation to 28th Lincoln Greenlands Scout Group has enabled the club to purchase the fire doors that they were in desperate need of.”