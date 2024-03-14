Lincolnshire Show selects local agency as press and media partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lincolnshire Show, one of the most successful and longest running agricultural shows in the world, has appointed Carrington Communications as its press and media partner for 2024.

The agency, which also represents some of Lincolnshire’s best known businesses including Duncan & Toplis, Wilkin Chapman and Home from Home Care, impressed the show’s organisers by the support that it’s given to nearby Revesby Country Fair since 2021.

Founded in 2016, Carrington is based in Lincoln, just three miles away from Lincolnshire Showground.

The Carrington team

The agency’s founder, Rob Tomkinson says he’s thrilled to be supporting a show he’s visited with his family over many years. He said:

“It’s been a personal goal of mine for Carrington to work with the Lincolnshire Show, so to have it as a client feels fantastic. We’re excited to get started and do this historic Lincolnshire event justice. We’ll be promoting the Show in the run-up, manning the press room and creating lots of great social media content during the Show, to showcase the best that Lincolnshire has to offer.”

Over the coming months, Carrington will be helping the Lincolnshire Show to welcome media organisations from across the country while also informing regular attendees and newcomers about this year’s event, which will be held on Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th June 2024. The company will also be updating the show’s social media presence and generating engaging social media content while the show is underway.

Last year, the Lincolnshire Show welcomed 58,000 visitors along with 2,500 animals and 500 traders and exhibitors over two days.

The Lincolnshire Show

This year, organisers aim to put on the biggest show yet, with the return of jaw-dropping performances that wowed audiences in previous years, as well as new events and areas to discover.

Verity Newcombe, Head of Communications at Lincolnshire Showground, said:

“The Lincolnshire Agricultural Society are really excited to work with Carrington for this year’s 139th Show. The aspiration for our Show is to continue to celebrate everything Lincolnshire has to offer, which was one of the deciding factors in choosing Carrington for 2024 with them sharing this same value. This will be the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society’s first time working with Carrington, but we are looking forward to experiencing their take on our ‘big day out’.”

Organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), a registered charity which aims to educate the local community about food, farming and the countryside, the Show remains true to its roots, with a strong focus on farming and country life. All funds raised through ticket sales are invested in the LAS’ charity works, including the LAS Education Programme, and are reinvested in producing the Show each year.

The Lincolnshire Show

Spread out over 200 acres at the Lincolnshire Showground, around four miles from Lincoln city centre, Lincolnshire Show offers breathtaking entertainment, a huge range of stalls and retailers, a vintage fairground, historical aircraft, expert cooking demonstrations, animal and livestock shows and much, much more.

Tickets for this year’s Show are available to buy now from www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk.

Carrington will also be promoting Countryside Lincs, an action-packed day for the whole family to discover the fun of the countryside with farmyard animals, tractor and trailer rides, archery, a petting zoo, and more. Organised by the LAS and held at Lincolnshire Showground, the event takes place on Sunday 14th April. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/countryside-lincs.

