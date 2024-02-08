Lincolnshire SMEs eligible to receive fully funded Net Zero support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK has set an ambitious goal of becoming Net Zero by 2050, and many large businesses have pledged to bring their target forward to 2030. Whilst there is guidance for larger organisations, the national objective requires the involvement of all sectors, including small businesses, which constitute 99% of the UK's enterprises and employ 60% of the workforce.

Yet, many smaller businesses are finding themselves at a crossroads, unsure of how to navigate the path towards sustainability without incurring excessive costs or disrupting their existing practices. Low Carbon Lincolnshire is a programme designed to help small-medium businesses (SMEs) in Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland begin or continue their journey to Net Zero.

Working on behalf of Business Lincolnshire, a series of fully funded, bespoke workshops and supporting materials will be delivered by the business support team at PECT (an environmental charity based in Peterborough), who already work with over 300 organisations on sustainability and decarbonisation projects. The team has a solid understanding of the current trends and challenges in the field of sustainability and low carbon, as well as practical ways to implement them.

Says Councillor Davie, Executive Councillor for Economy & Place at Lincolnshire County Council, "Business Lincolnshire's Low Carbon Lincolnshire programme offers vital support to our local SMEs. These fully funded workshops are a gateway for small businesses in Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland to embrace sustainability and contribute to the broader Net Zero mission. A crucial initiative for a greener and more resilient business landscape in our region."

Each business will undergo an onboarding process at the beginning of their journey to confirm eligibility and ensure that the workshops can be tailored to suit those attending.

Introductory webinars:

• Energy Management - Wednesday 21st February 2024,1pm-2pm

• Supply Chains - Thursday 29th February 2024, 9am-10am

With many more webinars to follow, find out more about what is available and register your attendance on the Business Lincolnshire website.