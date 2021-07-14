Lincolnshire to benefit from major upgrades to electricity network capacity

Major upgrades to Lincolnshire's electricity network are planned by Western Power Distribution to meet its green energy pledges. EMN-200415-145940001

The Race To Zero campaign is the largest ever global alliance committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest.

As part of WPD’s commitment to net zero, at least seven locations across Lincolnshire will benefit from funding to support green energy schemes.

WPD has committed to go even further and faster and become a carbon neutral business by 2028 - 22 years ahead of the UK Government and UN’s targets.

Investment totalling £3 million will take place at various sites across Lincolnshire, including Sutton on Sea, Louth, Westgate substation at Lincoln, Risholme roundabout on the A46, Sleaford, Stamford and Bicker Bar, near Boston.

The investment will increase network capacity and allow for greater demand on the electricity network, from new technologies like electric vehicles and heat pumps, as well as for the connection of new generation, from sources such as wind and solar. Network improvements also increase resilience, resulting in fewer and shorter power cuts.

The following schemes are planned for Lincolnshire:

○ The 132kV overhead line from Sleaford Tee to Sleaford will be uprated, increasing the network capacity supplying Sleaford town at a time when demand is growing.

○ At Sutton on Sea, the installation of a new 11kV substation or upgrading of the existing substation at High Street will increase capacity.

○ At Ketsby, south of Louth, the upgrading or replacement of the existing substation will increase capacity.

○ At The Lawn, Westgate substation, Lincoln, the existing substation will be upgraded or replaced.

○ At Riseholme roundabout on the A46, the extension of the existing 11kV network and installation of a new substation will increase capacity.

○ A new or replacement underground cable will be installed at Casterton Road, Stamford to upgrade the 11kV network.

○ The 11kV network at Bicker Bar, Donington Road, near Boston, will be updated by the installation of a new or replacement underground cable.

Western Power Chief Executive Phil Swift said: “WPD has always been an innovator in the industry, and I am pleased to confirm that we have pledged the strongest net zero commitment announced by any network operator so far. Our innovation programme is working on the latest energy network technologies and techniques to help achieve the government’s net zero ambitions. I am looking forward to continuing our work to ensure a greener future not only for WPD, but for the communities we serve.”

About the Race to Zero:

* Race to Zero is a global initiative, backed by science-based targets, to commit businesses, cities, regions, investors and universities to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 at the very latest.

* Spearheaded by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), it rallies together leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions, investors for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery.

* To be accepted into the Race to Zero, company leaders must pledge to reach net zero by 2050, in line with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. Companies are also asked to publish a 5 to 10 year plan of how they will achieve their Net Zero target, as well as to sign up to Science Based Targets as a way of monitoring and assessing progress.