Lincolnshire tradespeople shine with two wins at the Checkatrade Regional Awards

By Catherine Cuthbert
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 14:16 BST
Checkatrade, the UK’s leading home improvement platform, has announced two Lincolnshire businesses as award winners at the Checkatrade Regional Awards.

The Checkatrade Midlands & Wales regional awards were celebrating outstanding tradespeople from across these regions.

  • Edward Wright of E and J Servicing in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire was crowned Rising Star
  • Luke Ellis of ACE Property Maintenance Services Ltd in Grantham, Lincolnshire was named Electrician of the Year

The Checkatrade Awards have been created to shine a spotlight on tradespeople who go above and beyond for their customers. Winners are selected not only for their craftsmanship but also for their commitment to professionalism, reliability, and helping homeowners feel confident when choosing a trade.

Edward Wright of EJ Servicing receiving his awardplaceholder image
Edward Wright of EJ Servicing receiving his award

The Checkatrade Regional Awards for Midlands & Wales took place on 2nd October at Aston Villa Football Club in Birmingham.

Emma Grant, Head of Trade Engagement at Checkatrade, said: “The Checkatrade Awards are all about celebrating the pride and effort our members put into their work, and shining a light on their achievements. It’s fantastic to see so much talent coming from Lincolnshire. We’re proud to have backed trades for over 25 years, and even prouder to shine a light on standout work like this.”

The Checkatrade Awards will culminate in a national final at Wembley Stadium on 19 November 2025 where category winners from all of the regional events across the UK will come together for the ultimate celebration of trade excellence.

For further information visit http://awards.checkatrade.com

