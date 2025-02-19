Lincolnshire trailer firm headed by three sisters celebrates 60th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the oldest specialist trailer businesses in the UK that counts politicians and TV celebrities among its clients is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Scott Trailers is run by three sisters from the family firm’s base in Walcott, Lincolnshire, and is a distributor for Europe’s top-selling trailer brand, Ifor Williams Trailers.

The firm was founded in 1965 by Bevis Scott and his wife Jean, and their three daughters Claire Scott, Michelle Harper and Kay Scott are now directors of the business.

Adding to the family ties is Michelle’s husband Chris Harper who works in the workshop with their son Jack Harper.

Celebrating 60 years of success are, from left, Michelle Harper, Kay Scott, Jack Harper, Richard Scarborough, Katie Scarborough, Claire Scott, Harry Parker, Bevis Scott

Meanwhile, Kay’s two children, Richard and Katie both work part-time at the firm.

The diamond anniversary comes just two years after it celebrated half a century of being a distributor for Ifor Williams Trailers, having partnered with them since 1973.

With British politician Douglas Hogg and TV presenter/garden designer Alan Mason among its former celebrity clientele, as well as current young TV personality and farming protégé Joe Trofer-Cook, the firm remains one of the most successful and recognised IWT dealers in the country.

It is hugely proud of its relationship with Lincolnshire-based Dyson Farming, owned by inventor, entrepreneur and philanthropist James Dyson, for which it regularly supplies Ifor Williams trailers.

”We absolutely love selling trailers and we know everything there is to know about them,” explained Michelle Harper.

“I’ve grown up with Ifor Williams Trailers and have worked in every area of business from the spares and sales through to repairs.

“Collectively, we have hundreds of years of experience and knowledge available to answer technical questions and advise our customers on the models that will meet their needs exactly with no second-guessing needed.”

With dad Bevis still keeping a close eye on the running of the business, Claire Scott said the fact the firm is such a well-respected family-run operation is a major factor in the success of the company over six decades.

She said: “I do think us being a family firm plays a big part because you really are a family, so you try your hardest to help the company succeed.

“As a family we are all in it together, you don’t want to let each other down.

“Dad is 86 and Dad and Mum live in the yard so they still drop into the business every day to say hello and chat to customers, he likes to talk to them.”

Claire paid tribute to her mum and dad for working so hard to launch the business and create such a successful future for the firm and the family.

The link with Ifor Williams Trailers had, she said, been important to the company’s growth.

Ifor Williams Trailers has global reach with its market-leading products – made in its six factories in Denbighshire and Flintshire, in North Wales.

They are sold in outlets across Europe and as far afield as Australia and New Zealand.

The best-selling range includes livestock, horsebox, general duty, tipper, plant, flatbed and box van trailers, as well as car transporters and pick-up canopies.

Its customer base is also wide, encompassing farmers, show jumpers, tree surgeons, builders and plumbers.

Its products are used by market traders, community organisations and on occasions charitable causes and even hot air balloonists.

Claire added: “Ifor Williams is all I know because I was born just before Ifor Williams came to see dad to see if we would sell his trailers.

“We have been with Ifor Williams now for 52 years, so I think that says it all really.

“They provide a product which we believe in and things like the genuine spare parts always being available for trailers, allows us to ensure we are offering the highest quality and safest solution for our customers.

“Genuine spares are just so easy to match up with what trailer you have, for whatever age you’ve got, and the factories are very dedicated to looking after their customer in the aftermarket.

“Everything is so simple, and that really helps us.”

She said the firm offering such high quality products was key to ensuring its continued success in the face of any challenges over the last 60 years.

Claire said: “It is vital to have a good product, a product that you believe in, which sells itself.

“That kind of excellent product helps everyone keep their business running.

“Having a reliable product means we can provide the best equipment and service that we can.

“And we are looking forward to the future, where we will be continuing to offer the level of service we have offered over the past 60 years.”

Richard Bull, Head of Manufacturing at IWT, said: “Ifor Williams Trailers is delighted to have played an important part in the growth and continuing success of Scott Trailers.

“Being a highly respected family firm, Scott Trailers shares our ethos of providing excellent products twinned with superb customer care.

“Ifor Williams Trailers wishes Scott Trailers the very best for its 60th anniversary year. They are real diamonds."