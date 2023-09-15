Lincolnshire trailer firm with star clients toasts milestone 50th anniversary

A family-run firm which proudly counts politicians and TV presenters among its many former customers is celebrating 50 years of selling Europe’s top trailer brand.

Front to back, Bevis Scott, Kay Scott, Michelle Harper, Claire Scott and Jack Harper

Scott Trailers, based in Walcott, is one of the oldest specialist Ifor Williams distributors in the country having partnered with them since 1973.

Founded by Bevis Scott, 84, and his wife Jean, 80, the firm now employs three generations of family members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With British politician Douglas Hogg and TV presenter/garden designer Alan Mason among its former celebrity clientele, as well as current young TV personality and farming protégé Joe Trofen-Cook, the firm remains one of

the most successful and recognised IWT dealers in the country.

It is hugely proud of its relationship with Lincolnshire-based Dyson Farming, owned by inventor, entrepreneur and philanthropist James Dyson, for which it regularly supplies Ifor Williams Trailers.

However, its directors insist it is not VIP clientele that keeps the wheels turning, but the staff’s encyclopaedic knowledge of Europe’s top trailer brand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is our life, we absolutely love selling trailers and we know everything there is to know about them,” explained Director Michelle Harper, 57.

“I’ve grown up with Ifor Williams Trailers and have worked in every area of business from the spares and sales through to repairs. We have 50 years of knowledge and parts all on-site – what more could you ask for?

“Collectively, we have hundreds of years of experience and knowledge available to answer technical questions and advise our customers on the models that will meet their needs exactly with no second-guessing needed.

“We’re now seeing our customers’ children and grandchildren coming through. I’m bursting with pride that we’ve made 50 years because I absolutely love Ifor Wiliams Trailers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle’s sisters, Claire Scott, 50, and Kay Scott, 60, work in the office, while her husband Chris Harper works in the workshop with her son Jack Harper, 28.

Meanwhile, Kay’s two children, Richard, 39, and daughter, Katie, 36, both work part time at the firm. In total, there are 10 members of staff and the other member of the team is Harry Parker, 22, who is a friend of the family.

Bevis also keeps a watchful eye on the operation as he has done for the six decades he has been in the trailer business.

“My dad comes in every day as they live in the yard. He likes to come and have a chat to the customers,” said Michelle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He still never goes on holiday, he loves being here and loves the trailers like we all do. It’s our life and we wouldn’t change it for anything.

“I was born in 1966 and so was seven when dad started out with Ifor Williams Trailers. There are three girls, no boys, and so we have always been around trailers, working in the office and workshop. We’ve grown up with it and still want to work here.

“We’re honoured and proud to sell them, they’re wonderful in the way they are made and last.”

“We feel really privileged to be flying the Ifor Williams flag and will keep doing what we do best.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carole Williams, from Ifor Williams Trailers, said: “We would like to send our warmest congratulations to Bevis, Jean and family and staff on reaching this fantastic milestone in their journey.

“Scott Trailers is a hugely valued distributor and knows everything there is to know about the trailer business which is why their customers return time and time again.