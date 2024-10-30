Jayne Bond, a local resident, joins forces with Indian powerhouse Nisha JamVwal to create Life Cycle India—tackling period poverty and promoting sustainability.

Jayne Bond, who lives in Anwick, Lincolnshire, has partnered with Nisha JamVwal, a celebrated Indian philanthropist and gender equality advocate, to launch Life Cycle India—a mission dedicated to addressing period poverty and empowering girls through education in India. The initiative recently received national recognition, winning the prestigious National Association of Jewellers CSR Initiative of the Year award, sponsored by the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC).

British award winning jewellery designer – Paul Spurgeon who launched a charity jewellery collection - Unity for Life Cycle India, which will feature in retail jewellers across the country with a % going to Life Cycle India.

Nisha JamVwal, a force to be reckoned with in India and featured on the BBC's Streets of Gold, has played a pivotal role in elevating the initiative. During her feature, she famously said, “If we want to be a nation to be reckoned with, we need a degree of equality.” Her influence and commitment to empowering women align perfectly with Jayne’s vision. Nisha is married to a Senior Director of TATA Group.

Jayne Bond is pictured with her award in the red dress. Left is Tej Singh, right is Vikas Baid of Arihant in Jaipur. Photo supplied by the National Association of Jewellers

What began as a small project to provide reusable period products to girls in India has grown into a transformative effort. Life Cycle India is now in the process of formalising as both a Community Interest Company (CIC) in the UK and a Charitable Trust in India, amplifying its reach and impact.

Jayne Bond expressed her pride:

"This initiative, born out of a simple goal to help girls stay in school, has grown into something truly special. I’m thrilled that what we started in Lincolnshire has been recognised nationally and is making a difference on a global scale. Together with Nisha JamVwal, we are driving real change." Key Facts:

• 23% of girls in India drop out of school due to a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products. (circa 163 million girls).

Life Cycle Logo

• 90% of a pack of sanitary towels is made from plastic, leading to severe environmental consequences.

• Two-thirds of cases of cervical cancer in India is caused to poor hygiene practices. Women are using sand, dirt, leaves, carboard, dirty rags and the worst is cow dung.

• Life Cycle India's mantra is People, Planet, and Pants—combining sustainability with female empowerment and education.

The initiative has garnered support from Jimmy Carter, former Arsenal and Millwall footballer with Indian heritage, who serves as a trustee of the charity.

Jimmy has been instrumental in raising awareness of period poverty and its impact on young girls’ education and health, helping to expand the initiative’s reach both in the UK and India. Jimmy works closely in Women’s football, hence his passion for equality.

Life Cycle India is now calling on the local community to get involved. Whether through spreading awareness, offering verbal support, or donating, the initiative welcomes all who want to contribute to the cause of reducing period poverty and fostering educational freedom for girls.