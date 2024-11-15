Lincolnshire's Pin Gin now featured at the Houses of Parliament's Strangers’ Bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pin Gin Co-Founder Visits the Houses of Parliament as Local Gin Finds Its Place on the Prestigious Strangers’ Bar Menu.

Amy Conyard, co-founder of the Lincolnshire-based Pin Gin, visited the Houses of Parliament this week to celebrate a significant milestone for her brand: the inclusion of Pin Gin on the menu of the Strangers’ Bar, an exclusive establishment within the Palace of Westminster. Amy Conyard met with Victoria Victoria Atkins, Member of Parliament for Louth and Horncastle, and currently the Shadow Secretary for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), who played an instrumental role in supporting the gin’s recent addition to the bar's renowned selection.

Reflecting on the occasion, Amy Conyard shared, “In 2018, we showcased Pin Gin at an event at the Houses of Parliament and spoke with Victoria about the potential of getting into Strangers’ Bar, a historic setting where Members of Parliament, Officers of Parliament, their guests, and parliamentary staff gather. We revisited this idea at the Lincolnshire Show over the summer, and to be here now, six years later, sharing a Pin Gin & Tonic with Victoria in Strangers’ Bar is a surreal and thrilling moment."

After a tour through the House of Commons, Amy Conyard and Victoria Atkins took a moment to enjoy a Pin Gin & Tonic by the Thames, marking a proud achievement for Lincolnshire’s small business community. “It was a fascinating afternoon,” Amy Conyard said. “We watched the debate on Rural Affairs and topped off the day with a G&T beside the iconic Thames, under the shadow of the UK Houses of Parliament.”

A bottle of Pin Gin London Dry on the Stranger's Bar in the Houses of Parliment.

Victoria Atkins expressed her excitement about Pin Gin’s accomplishment and the impact of supporting local businesses in Parliament: “It was fantastic to welcome Amy from Giraffe Distillers to Parliament to celebrate Pin Gin being added to the menu of Parliament’s renowned Strangers’ Bar. It’s wonderful to see local businesses thriving, and I’m so pleased that I could help get Lincolnshire’s Pin Gin in Parliament.”

Victoria Atkins added, “It was also great to hear about the company’s new bottle design and the exciting projects they have planned for the future.”

Founded in the heart of Lincolnshire, Pin Gin has grown from a local favourite into a celebrated brand, not only for its quality but also for its commitment to the community. This achievement emphasizes the potential of small, independent businesses to make their mark on a national level. Amy Conyard’s visit stands as a testament to the strength and ingenuity of local enterprises and the support provided by local representatives like Victoria Atkins.

With this milestone, Pin Gin becomes a symbol of Lincolnshire's vibrant and growing small business sector, celebrated at the very heart of UK governance.