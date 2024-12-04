Lincs bus operator celebrates triple awards success

A Spalding and Stamford bus operator is celebrating more awards success, after three of its local managers were recognised at the prestigious UK Bus Awards.

Stagecoach East’s Head of Training, Ian de Chastelain, won a Silver Award for his work in developing the training of local drivers. Ian has played a major role in making sure that services have a Driver ready to allow services run on time. He has also played a leading role in Stagecoach East’s partnership with Businesses Against Abuse.

Meanwhile, Operations Manager, Martin Marsh, won a Bronze Award, beating out stiff competition in the Manager of the Year category. The judges found that Martin has driven the highest of standards at the depots he has taken charge of, as well as putting a focus on engaging with local communities.

And Peter Collins, Engineering Manager, also won a Bronze Award, in the Engineer of the Year category. This has been an impressive year for Peter, who has been given extra responsibility by overseeing the Engineering operation of a second depot, and he also won the Engineer of the Year Award at the Society of Operations Engineers’ Safety and Resilience in Engineering Awards.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “I am very proud of Ian, Martin and Peter’s achievements this year. They all have a real focus on our customers and want to do their very best to deliver buses that get local people where they want to go in the easiest and most reliable way.

“I would also say that they are all surrounded by hugely impressive teams, who they have built and developed into outstanding operations, ready to serve the needs of this exciting and forward-looking region.

“They are the future of the bus industry, and that future is in safe hands!”