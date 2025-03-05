Lincs bus operator offers suppliers free sustainability training in UK first

Local businesses supplying a Spalding and Stamford bus operator are to get free training to support its wider sustainability goals, under a new scheme.

The Sustainable Suppliers Training Programme, an initiative from the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) UK Network, is an international training project focused on engaging and educating suppliers on specific areas of the 10 principles of the UNGC, the sustainable development goals and corporate sustainability.

Stagecoach, parent of local operator Stagecoach East, is one of only seven large organisations (who are participants of the UNGC) participating in the pioneering UK initiative for the first time.

Chosen suppliers will complete four modules, between March and September, via live sessions and online training modules. Suppliers gain knowledge and tools to facilitate the onboarding of sustainability into their business plus learning about international sustainability reporting regulations.

Greg Ritt

With the support of its suppliers, Stagecoach can accelerate its own journey to net zero, as it continues the ongoing work needed to reduce its impact on the environment and meet goals.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “One of our core values is that ‘we support our communities’ and one crucial way that we can do that is to encourage the various partners, that we work with, to join us on our journey to helping to protect our local environment.

“We serve a wonderful and dynamic region, and we are proud to be able to offer this support so that we can all move forwards in an environmentally responsible way.”

Greg Ritt, Group Head of Sustainability at Stagecoach, added: “Sustainability is at the core of our business. We have a responsibility to reduce our impact on the environment wherever we can, and the Sustainable Suppliers Training Programme helping us to expedite the delivery of our ESG goals.

Darren Roe

“Thanks to the joint efforts of our Sustainability and Procurement teams and our partnership with the UNGC UK Network, we’re providing our chosen suppliers with the training, tools and ongoing support they need to start their journey to sustainability and contribute to our bigger net zero picture. We’re excited to see the interest we’ve had already from some of our suppliers, which represents about £200 million in procurement spend, and look forward to more joining us on this journey.”