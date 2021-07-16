Local ambassador plans warm reception for town businesses

Lesley Burton

Lesley Burton, who owns Wagon House Coaching Ltd based at Goltho Gardens, will be the local ambassador of Entrepreneurs Circle, which has thousands of members across the UK.

Entrepreneurs Circle (EC) is led by Nigel Botterill, a Sunday Times best-selling author and serial entrepreneur. It exists to deliver support, advice and inspiration to business owners across the UK.

Now, with Lesley’s help that message will be delivered on a local level through regular meetings, exploring the very best methods of modern marketing and how to run a profitable business, or as the “EC” simply calls it, “getting and keeping customers”.

Lesley said: “I am so excited to be a part of this roll-out because we (there are over 100 local ambassadors) are on a mission to make a difference and to share advice, ideas and the odd bit of inspiration.

“All of the local ambassadors are business owners and we will be discussing tried and trusted methods that we know work.

“I am proud to be part of this movement and am hugely looking forward to running our events and meeting business owners, like me, who want to make a difference and play their part in kick starting the economy on both the local and national level.’’

The first event run by Lesley will be held at Goltho Gardens next Tuesday, July 20, from 6pm to 8pm.

Attendance is free for current Entrepreneurs Circle members and non-members can apply for a trial membership by visiting https://eclocal.co.uk/Lincoln/