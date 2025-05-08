Local business marks 25 years of supporting economic growth in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local design and marketing agency is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. To mark this major milestone, the agency has unveiled a brand-new website that reflects its evolution and commitment to delivering modern, innovative solutions that drive results for clients.

Founded in January 2000 by local entrepreneur, Chris Peacock, Bubble Design has spent the last quarter of a century helping businesses in Lincolnshire and beyond build strong digital presences through award-winning websites and design services.

From humble beginnings, the company has grown from its two founding members to a team of 25. Recent years have also seen the expansion of Bubble’s services, which now span graphic design, website development, SEO and social media marketing.

The newly launched website features updated content about the agency’s services. It also highlights case studies and testimonials from satisfied clients who have benefited from the agency’s expertise.

The Bubble Design team celebrating its 25 year anniversary.

Bubble’s Founder and Managing Director, Chris Peacock, said:

“I remember receiving the certificate from Companies House in January 2000 confirming that I’d set up a limited company. I founded Bubble because I was passionate about creating incredible designs, building lasting relationships with clients, and doing everything possible to help them achieve the marketing results they deserved.

“Fast forward to 2025, and we now have an incredible team and some of the best clients, many of whom we’ve supported since day one. I’m incredibly proud of our team and immensely grateful for all the businesses that have put their trust in us over the years.”

To learn more about Bubble Design, explore their portfolio or inquire about their services visit the new website at: https://www.bubbledesign.co.uk/