Local carer scoops coveted care title
The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.
Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Donna is over the moon to have been named the winner for the North NE division beating hundreds of other nominees.
Donna said: “I am delighted to be recognised for a role which I love doing”.
As the winner for North NE Division, Donna is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.
General Manager, Sarah Noutch, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Donna. We are so proud of her. Donna truly deserves to reach the finals as is always spreading joy and laughter throughout the home and loves getting to know our residents”.
