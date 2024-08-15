Local chef celebrates 30 years of service with Newton House
Deb Cope, now Head Chef, started at Barchester in August 1994 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Deb has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Sonia Fairhurst, General Manager of Newton House Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 30 years of loyal service with Newton House. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Newton House when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Debs!”
