Leading UK convenience food manufacturer Greencore, which operates manufacturing sites in Boston and Spalding has recently hosted a celebration event, recognising colleagues that have completed the company’s bespoke and award-winning development programme, Logistics Coordinator Framework or LCF for short.

The purpose of the programme is to give Greencore’s colleagues more self-belief, confidence, and practical skills to improve their own, and their colleagues experience of working at Greencore. Designed to make their job more enriching and rewarding, this in house programme reflects their day-to-day role and learning styles.

The programme was launched in October 2019, and so far, c. 400 Greencore colleagues have taken part.

The LCF programme was recognised by The Princess Royal Training Awards in August, as one of only 53 organisations to be selected this year.

Commenting on the programme, Natalie Rogers, Director for Talent, Development and Inclusion said: “We want people to thrive at Greencore, both in terms of feeling engaged and fulfilled, and also to give them the opportunity to develop and progress within our company. We’re delighted to have received such positive feedback from the colleagues that have participated, and we will continue to expand our development opportunities for our people.”

Commenting on their participation in the programme, one of our colleagues said: “I’m a lot more confident, and don’t doubt myself as much now. It has helped to support me develop further as a leader. The programme gave me ideas and techniques on how to get the best out of my team.”