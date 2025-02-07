Local housebuilder helps raise over £60,000 for Lincolnshire causes

From cycling challenges to school competitions and raffle donations, the company has continued to demonstrate its commitment to giving back to the Lincolnshire community, helping to collectively raise more than £60,000 for local causes in the process.

Chestnut Homes has been a proud sponsor and participant in the C2C2C charity bike ride for 13 years. In 2024, seven riders from the company took on the 100-mile challenge to the coast in Saltfleet and back, and helped to raise a total of £50,000 for Buddies Dementia Cafe, Buddy Bags, Lincoln City Foundation, and Lincolnshire Lowland Search & Rescue. As a sponsor, the company also supported the event by covering riders’ entry fees.

Other charity activity from the year included a £200 raffle prize donation to the Naeve Ella Charity Ball, the donation of a hamper for the Welton & District Patients and Doctors Association and helping to raise £2,172 for the cause. The Chestnut Homes team also donated 100 Easter eggs to the Boston and Lincoln Foodbanks.

As a long-time supporter of St Barnabas Hospice, Chestnut Homes ended 2024 by raising £4,800 through its Christmas raffle, which the company matched for a total donation figure of £9,600.

David Newton, managing director of Chestnut Homes, said: “Giving back to the communities where we build has always been a cornerstone of Chestnut Homes’ ethos. 2024 was an especially strong year for fundraising for us, with our teams coming together to help raise funds for a range of causes who do fantastic work supporting the people of Lincolnshire.”

Further strengthening ties with the community, Chestnut Homes engaged in a partnership with local florist Fantasy Flowers for a random acts of kindness campaign, which saw 50 bouquets of fresh orange roses handed out to passersby in Boston town centre to spread joy and positivity.

Hoping to inspire the next generation, Chestnut Homes also partnered with local schools on creative initiatives. These included tasking pupils at Coningsby St Michael’s Primary School with creating hanging Easter egg decorations for display at its Kings Manor marketing suite and teaming up with Wyberton Primary Academy pupils for a Christmas card competition, with the winning design becoming the company’s 2024 Christmas card sent to its residents.

David added: “From supporting vital charities like St Barnabas and Cancer Research UK, to fostering creativity in local schools, we’re proud of the positive impact we made last year. The year’s activities reflect our deep commitment to making Lincolnshire a better place for everyone. Looking ahead to 2025, we look forward to giving back to even more incredibly worthy causes, and further supporting communities across the county.”

The company have also provided sponsorship at the Heckington Show, Boston Christmas Festival, Lindum Hawks U13 Football team, and were proud to sponsor the Impact on Health Award at the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical activity awards.

Chestnut Homes has a range of developments across Lincolnshire including Kings Manor in Coningsby, The Meadows in Dunholme, Chantrey Park in Market Rasen, The Quadrant and Heron Park in Wyberton and Millers Walk in Sibsey.

To find out more about Chestnut Homes, visit www.chestnuthomes.co.uk

1 . C2C2C charity bike ride saw the team cycle 100 miles to the coast in Saltfleet and back.jpg C2C2C charity bike ride saw the team cycle 100 miles to the coast in Saltfleet and back. Photo: chestnut homes

2 . Chestnut Homes joined forces with a local florist to hand out fresh orange roses to Boston locals.jpg Chestnut Homes joined forces with a local florist to hand out fresh orange roses to Boston locals. Photo: chestnut homes

3 . Pupils at Coningsby St Michael’s Primary School created hanging Easter egg decorations.jpg Pupils at Coningsby St Michael’s Primary School created hanging Easter egg decorations. Photo: chestnut homes