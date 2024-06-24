Local opticians focusses on charity close to their hearts
The team at Specsavers on Southgate have so far donated £943 to St Barnabas Hospice, a local charity that means a lot to everyone who works at the store.
To kickstart the fundraising a number of team members completed a step challenge which saw them each walking 10,000 steps or more a day for a whole month, generating more than half the total raised. In addition, they held a prize draw in-store where, in return for a donation, customers were entered into a raffle to win back the cost of their glasses.
‘It is important for us, as a local business, to support our community. We are delighted to be fundraising for St Barnabas Hospice, a charity close to all our hearts,’ comments Specsavers Sleaford store director, James Coleman. ‘They do such fantastic work providing specialist end-of-life care for people in our area, both in the hospice and at home.
‘We are incredibly grateful to all our customers, colleagues and friends for supporting us so far. We are planning to keep on fundraising over the coming months, including more raffles and regular cake sales, to add to our final total, so keep an eye out for further opportunities to donate to this worthy cause,’ concludes James.
St Barnabas Hospice is the leading charity in Lincolnshire providing palliative and end-of-life care to adults living with a life-limiting or terminal illness. For more information visit https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/
For more information or to arrange an appointment, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/sleaford or call 01529 411160.
