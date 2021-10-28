Logistics business near Boston applies to use former Fogarty’s warehouse

George H. Kime and Co, of Wrangle, has made the application in relation to a warehouse on the Havenside Industrial Estate, in Fishtoft Road. The estate is the former home of Fogarty Quilty and Pillows.
The operating centre would keep 19 good vehicles and 11 trailers, the application states.
George H. Kime & Co, a family-owned business, has sites in Wrangle, Lincoln, Sleaford, and Hoffleet Stow. The business was approached for a comment, but at the time of writing had yet to reply.
* The information for this story originally came from a public notice published in this newspaper. You can read more public notices in our classified section.