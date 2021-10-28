Logistics business near Boston applies to use former Fogarty’s warehouse

The former Fogarty's site, as it was in 2018 when it closed.

George H. Kime and Co, of Wrangle, has made the application in relation to a warehouse on the Havenside Industrial Estate, in Fishtoft Road. The estate is the former home of Fogarty Quilty and Pillows.

The operating centre would keep 19 good vehicles and 11 trailers, the application states.

George H. Kime & Co, a family-owned business, has sites in Wrangle, Lincoln, Sleaford, and Hoffleet Stow. The business was approached for a comment, but at the time of writing had yet to reply.

The gates at Fogarty's when its closure was announced.