Logistics business near Boston applies to use former Fogarty’s warehouse

A logistics business based near Boston has applied to change its existing goods vehicle operators licence to add an operating centre in Boston.

By David Seymour
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th October 2021, 5:10 pm
The former Fogarty's site, as it was in 2018 when it closed.

George H. Kime and Co, of Wrangle, has made the application in relation to a warehouse on the Havenside Industrial Estate, in Fishtoft Road. The estate is the former home of Fogarty Quilty and Pillows.

The operating centre would keep 19 good vehicles and 11 trailers, the application states.

George H. Kime & Co, a family-owned business, has sites in Wrangle, Lincoln, Sleaford, and Hoffleet Stow. The business was approached for a comment, but at the time of writing had yet to reply.

The gates at Fogarty's when its closure was announced.

* The information for this story originally came from a public notice published in this newspaper. You can read more public notices in our classified section.

