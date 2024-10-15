Long-established Lincolnshire builders merchant placed in administration

By Emma Kilmurray
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 10:51 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 10:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
On 9 October Andrew Mackenzie and Laura Baxter of Begbies Traynor were appointed joint administrators of Builders’ Merchant Company, a builders merchant retailer business with outlets in Rotherham, Hull, Goole and Scunthorpe.

The company, which was headquartered in Scunthorpe, was the subject of a winding up petition last month. Administrators were appointed after attempts to sell Builders’ Merchant Company through the accelerated mergers and acquisitions (AMA) process failed to secure a buyer.

All 26 employees of the business have been made redundant and the joint administrators are hoping to sell the freehold property and assets of the business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founded in Scunthorpe in 1928, Builders’ Merchant Company was the largest independent timber and building supplies supplier in Lincolnshire. Between 2016 and 2019 the business opened branches in Hull, Rotherham and Goole.

Andrew Mackenzie, Begbies TraynorAndrew Mackenzie, Begbies Traynor
Andrew Mackenzie, Begbies Traynor

Joint administrator Andrew Mackenzie, of Begbies Traynor, said: “Unfortunately the construction industry continues to face extremely challenging conditions and the knock-on effect of that is being felt by suppliers including Builders’ Merchant Company. We are now working hard to maximise the value of the company’s assets and ensure the best possible return for creditors.”

Related topics:ScunthorpeLincolnshireRotherhamHullGoole
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice