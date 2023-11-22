Looking for buried treasure in Louth's Old Coach House Antique Centre

​A familiar face and antique shop was seen on one of daytime TV’s most popular shows.

Presenter Raj with Chris Beasley.

​Chris Beasley of the Old Coach House Antique Centre and Gallery on Aswell Street, was seen on our screens on Monday (November 20) on BBC's Antiques Road Trip.

The show sees antiques experts Raj Bisman and Irita Marriot scouring shops across the country to find the best item they feel will fetch the most money at auction, and presenter Raj came to Chris’s shop and gallery in the spring to film Monday’s episode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the episode (available to view on BBCiPlayer here), you can see Raj scouring Chris’s store before settling on an 9-carat gold, 17-jewel antique watch made in 1965, presented to a gentleman for 30 years service working at the Greenock shipyard, which he buys for £150, down from Chris’s £180 asking price.

He said on the show: “To me, the sign of a classy watch is very simple – nice numerals and leather strap, well made and th at works and it ticks all the boxes.”

But he was sadly disappointed when despite a flurry of early bids, the watch only sold at auction for £120 and he ended up with a loss of £52.44, and Irita won the contest with a profit of £50.36.

Chris said that the filming experience, his third with the Antiques Road Trip team, was fantastic, and that Raj was a very down to earth chap: