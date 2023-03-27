After the closure of Eve & Ranshaw, one of the UK’s oldest family-run department stores, earlier this year, it has been confirmed a café/bar group will be setting up in its former premises later this year.

The former Eve & Ranshaw building at 1 Market Place. Photo: John Aron

Loungers plc will be opening the Alfredo Lounge in Louth in early October 2023, converting the site on 1 Market Place, and creating 25 new full and part-time jobs.

The restaurant will be open all day, and will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, as well as full childrens’, gluten-free, and vegan menus, served in a relaxed, welcoming space.

Described as a “real home from home”, Alfredo Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day, with attention paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer.

An established Lounge restaurant. Photo: Bhagesh Sachania Photography

Alfredo Lounge will welcome locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings, and events – everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, says: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Alfredo Lounge in October.

"We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Louth’s food and drink scene.

"Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

It has also been confirmed that 25 jobs are also set to be created at Alfredo Lounge, with a range of front and back-of-house roles on offer.