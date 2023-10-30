Loungers opens in Louth

​After the sad closure of a beloved louth department store, a restaurant chain has now opened in its place.

Julie Stevens, Stacie Carrott, Sophie Arnold, Lottie Cailes, Lisa Westcough, Charlotte McGregor at the new Alfredo Lounge. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

​Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, has opened Alfredo Lounge in the former Eve & Ranshaw department store building in Louth, with a grand opening on Wednesday October 18, attended by dozens of guests who came to sample the food, drinks, and ambience.

The unit now bears the Loungers trademark heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors, as well as oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, says: “We are delighted to finally be open in lovely Louth. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

Michael Witney, Helen Dedic, Mark Ebenezersson of MIND, Louth at the opening of Loungers.

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Alfredo Lounge.”