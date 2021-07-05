Louth: New business at former chocolate shop

The team: Helen McLeod-Urquhart, Graham Dawson, Emma Dawson, Sophie Vines, and Marie Dodge.

The newly-branded Florins business recently made the move to Louth after the two ‘arms’ of the company were previously Cleethorpes based.

The new Florins office, at 132 Eastgate, was opened after a refurbishment in March 2021 and is now welcoming both new and existing clients.

The business boasts an experienced team of advisors and client support staff.

Director Graham Dawson (BA hons FCA Dip PFS) is an experienced financial advisor, regulated by the FCA, to advise on pensions and investments.

Graham has been advising and supporting clients for over 10 years and has a strong local client base. Graham’s emphasis is tax efficiency and helping clients to retire comfortably with what savings they have.

Director Sophie Vines (BA hons AIPW) is an experienced legal advisor, regulated by the Institute of Professional Will Writers and the ICAEW for Probate & Estate Administration, advising clients on wills, lasting powers of attorney, trust and protection planning, and probate services.

Sophie’s aim has always been to support clients in achieving their family’s inheritance goals for the future, and protecting the people and assets that are most important to them. She has a loyal client base ranging from younger couples with families, through to retired couples and more elderly clients.

Graham and Sophie have both lived in the Louth area for many years, and they can both provide home visits in Louth, Cleethorpes, and the surrounding areas.

The Florins team is active on social media, and keen to reach out to and connect with local people and businesses. You can search for them on Facebook (@florinslouth) or Instagram (@Florins_louth).