Louth: Santander branch finally re-opens after pandemic

Community branch manager, Neil Whitworth, said: “Great to be back home in the heart of the Louth community after a 16 month absence due to social distancing restrictions.
“To be finally reacquainted with our wonderful Louth customers has been heart-warming and the messages and gifts have blown us away.
“Only in Louth would a customer proudly bring in a selection of his home grown vegetables pulled fresh from his allotment to welcome us back!
“We hope to see many more of our customers over the next few months and look forward to helping them with their banking needs.”