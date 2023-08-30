Louth to host celebration of local food and drink on Lincolnshire Day

​​A new celebration of the range of local food and drink producers here in our county will be coming to Louth on Lincolnshire Day.

Beaumont's Deli & Cafe. Photo: ELDC

More than 60 different food and drink businesses, primarily from the Greater Lincolnshire area, will be descending on the town for the inaugural Louth Food and Drink Festival on October 1, organised by East Lindsey District Council, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy, with products on sale including local cheeses, chutneys, cakes, pastries, wines, beers, tacos, pizza, gin, waffles, fudge, fries, chocolate, ice cream, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as stalls by local producers, there will also be demonstrations from local suppliers and venues throughout the day, as well as live music and a children’s area, featuring pop-up shows from Rhubarb Theatre performing The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The Festival is being held as part of the Council’s Vital and Viable Market Towns initiative, working with local communities to protect, promote and preserve East Lindsey’s market towns, and is designed to promote the nationally recognised unique food and drink offer in Louth and the surrounding area.

Councillor Adam Grist, East Lindsey District Council portfolio holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “We are immensely proud of the fantastic variety of high-quality food and drink businesses on offer in Louth and the surrounding area, and it will be fantastic to see residents, visitors and traders coming together to celebrate and explore for themselves.

“Whether you’re a sweet or savoury person, or if you like a tipple or something non-alcoholic, I can guarantee there will be something new for you to try that is being grown, made, baked or brewed right here in Lincolnshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would encourage everyone to save the date and come along to support our brilliant local businesses and producers and help to put Louth and East Lindsey on the culinary map.”

The event is now fully booked and not open to new applications.