Louth Travel Branch (Gold Travel Branch of the Year): Yvonne Howman, Rachael Bilcliffe, Maria Marshall and Ann Smith. EMN-221204-134921001

Dedicated colleagues from across Lincolnshire Co-op have been recognised with awards for providing valued services to their communities and making a positive difference.

Colleagues Awards Week 2022 sees the overall branches of the year celebrated, as well as individuals and teams given awards for going the extra mile.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Louth travel branch was given the Gold Travel Branch of the Year honour for building close relationships with customers and displaying overwhelming positivity during a challenging time for the travel industry.

Rachael Bilcliffe, manager at Louth Travel branch, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won.

“Any year we would have been, but especially this year with all the challenges we’ve faced. We’ve built fantastic relationships with our customers

“A lot of those people are friends to us now, not just customers. I think that comes down to the trust they have in us.”