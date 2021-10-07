Louth’s Barclays bank branch to close in January

The Barclays bank branch in Louth. (Photo: Google)

This morning (Thursday), a Barclays spokesperson confirmed to the Louth Leader: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.

“As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK. This ongoing change in behaviour means we are seeing a sustained fall in customer transactions across our network.

“At the Louth branch we can identify that transactions are down by 10% and 83% of our customers at the branch are using alternative ways in which to undertake their banking, including via the telephone, online and mobile app.

“We have also identified that in total 135 regular customers use this branch exclusively for their banking and do not interact with us in other ways.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

Barclays confirmed that the branch will close on January 12, and the next nearest branch is based in Horncastle’s High Street.

Everyday transactions can be completed at the Post Office, with the closest branch being found in Northgate, Louth.