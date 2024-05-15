Louth's Co-op to take on Bon Marche outlet

The Co-op on Northgate, Louth is to launch its Bonmarché fashion outlet.

​Louth's Co-op is set to take on an outlet of a nationwide fashion brand at the end of this month.

The Co-op on Northgate is to launch its Bonmarché fashion outlet on Friday May 31 following a 12 week programme of works and improvements in the store.

Co-op’s Louth store supports around 30 local jobs, and the major makeover will transform the shopping experience for its member-owners and customers in the community.

As well as the introduction of a 3,000 sq ft Bonmarché store – the first partnership between Co-op and the value womenswear fashion retailer – the re-launch will also see a fresh new look and layout for the store including hot food, a bakery, and a Costa Coffee Express.

Parcel collections services are also available through InPost Lockers and DPD.

Kevin Ferguson, Co-op’s Louth store manager, added: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to transform Co-op’s Louth store with a fresh new look and layout.

"The arrival of Bonmarché is a great addition, and will appeal to new and different shoppers in Louth. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to serve our community.

"The store has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

The Bonmarché store will stock the latest trends in sizes 10 to 28, with collections available including the Lorraine Loves Edit by TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, and their occasion-wear collection designed by royal couturier David Emanuel.

On opening day, the first 30 purchasing customers will receive a Bonmarché goody bag, and there will be lots of discounts and prizes to be won for visitors to the store.

Claire Robinson, Bonmarché Area Manager, said: “We are so excited and looking forward to welcoming shoppers into our new Louth store.

