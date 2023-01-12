A new social bar offering a “sports-focused social environment” has opened in Louth.

The Luda Brewing Co team.

Luda Brewing Co, the brainchild of Kieran Matchett, Jonny Waller and Mark Mumby, have taken over the old Automate site on Upgate in Louth and the team have now officially opened their new Tap Room.

The new room – called the Tap on the Line as a nod to the variety of 15 beer products available on tap and the Meridian Line that runs through the town – has a large open space with large group benches, with capacity for 80 people seated, and even more stood up.

The bar is also very sports focused, aiming to show Premier League games and major sports tournaments, and promises to offer a very social environment.

Mike Bingham, Ben Chapman and Josh Chapman enjoying a drink at Tap on the Line.

Tom Bushell, Luda’s Marketing Consultant, said the opening night for the Tap on the Line was a “fantastic evening”, and has been every night since the opening:

"The whole town seems to have loved it, it’s a very social setting which encourages singing and dancing to the tunes on the jukebox, watching the sport, playing pool and so on,” Tom said, “Mark, Jonny and Kieran have been blown away with the popularity!”

The Tap on the Line is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 11pm, Fridays from 4pm to 12midnight, Saturdays 12noon to 12am, and Sundays 12pm to 9pm.

Pouring a pint at Tap on the Line.

