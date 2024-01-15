Louth's Oxfam charity shop set to close

One of ​Louth’s charity shops is set to close next month, it has been confirmed.

​Due to the “viability” of the Oxfam charity shop, located on Marketplace, it has been announced that the store will be closed in February.

An Oxfam spokesperson said that the decision had not been taken lightly, and that they would encourage residents to continue shopping in the charity store until then.

“Oxfam shops exist to raise as much money as possible to overcome poverty and suffering in some of the poorest countries in the world. We constantly evaluate the profitability of all our shops, to ensure they are efficient and making the most money for Oxfam's vital work,” the spokesman said.

“Sometimes this leads to difficult decisions about the viability of particular shops. These decisions are never taken lightly and we always take into the account the impact on our staff and volunteers.

“We have made the difficult decision to close the Oxfam store in Louth on February 23, 2024.