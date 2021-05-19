Louth’s restaurants and pubs celebrate the return to ‘the great indoors’

Customers enjoying food and drink at pubs and restaurants in Louth. (All photos: John Aron).

Our freelance photographer John Aron visited a number of pubs and restaurants in Louth on Monday evening, where customers enjoyed finally being able to get inside for a meal or a few drinks, for the first time in several months.

The easing of restrictions also means that ‘cautious’ hugs are now allowed, and non-essential international travel has been able to resume.

The new rules also mean that visits to cinemas, theatres and sports venues are back on the agenda, and larger numbers can attend family events like weddings and funerals.

Customers enjoying food and drink at pubs and restaurants in Louth. (All photos: John Aron).

Did you take a celebratory photo of your group enjoying their first indoor pint or meal at a local pub or restaurant?

