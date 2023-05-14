Wellbeing products, home decor – and dragons! – are just some of the delights set to be featured at the Teenage Market in Louth this weekend.

Abbie Devall, 14 and Luke Etches, 14, of Woodhall Spa of Ice Scream 969 at Horncastle's Teenage market last year.

Following successes of bringing The Teenage Market to East Lindsey over the past few years, East Lindsey District Council has announced the market is making a return to Louth on Saturday May 20, giving young traders and performers another chance to showcase their talents for free.

Sam Philips, Place Officer at East Lindsey District Council, said: "We just love to bring this fantastic opportunity to our towns to enable young people to get involved with our unique markets. To be able to give young people a free platform to get their businesses off the ground and showcase their creative talents is just incredible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just some of the young entrepreneurs looking to showcase their talents include Georgina Elliott with her business ‘Upholstered Unicorn’, offering re-upholstery, refurbishment and re-covering services for both modern and traditional upholstery.

Then there’s Kara Joubert of The Crafter’s Den with wide selection of products including candle making kits, sewing kits, soap making bundles, hand marbled books for journaling and more.

Daisy Lee will be running a stall with her Doodles business selling hair and beauty accessories, while Ellie Taylor-Smith of Cursed Craft Co is offering horror-themed home decor and accessories.

You can also meet DJ Lewis Baker of Loopzeys Hire, and Andy Hutchinson of Meet Peet with his dragons!

Advertisement

Advertisement