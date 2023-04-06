Register
Love Your Local Market campaign returns

​Locals are being urged to celebrate your local market with this year’s national Love Your Local Market campaign.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:15 BST
Love Your Local Market.Love Your Local Market.
Love Your Local Market.

​East Lindsey District Council’s markets are once again taking part in the nation-wide Love Your Local Market (LYLM) campaign.

Led by the National Association of British Market Authorities, the campaign will be celebrating the important role markets play within local communities from Friday May 12 to Saturday May 27, and aims to encourage new traders to try out their local markets and for local communities to support their market.

As part of the LYLM celebrations, East Lindsey District Council is offering new traders the opportunity of eight stalls for the price of four on the markets at Louth, Horncastle, or Spilsby.

Edgar Viegas, who began selling Portuguese food on Louth market during the LYLM campaign last year, said: “We started trading on a Wednesday and the stall was really popular so we stayed on the market.

"We have some lovely regular customers and have just opened Zara Café in Cannon Street, Louth which we hope will be just as successful.”

The District’s Favourite Market Trader competition will take place once again as part of these celebrations, with the public voting online for their favourite market trader.

The winning trader will be announced in June and be awarded eight free stalls, a winner of the year stall banner and a special markets award.

For more information, or to get involved, call 01507 613532 or email [email protected]‐lindsey.gov.uk or visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/LYLM2023

