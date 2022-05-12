Love Your Local Market competition returns for 2022

Favourite Market Trader Amanda receives her prize from Cllr Grist in 2021's competition.

East Lindsey District Council’s markets are this year joining other markets across the country taking part in Love Your Local Market 2022.

This national campaign, led by the National Association of British Market Authorities, will be celebrating the important role markets play within local communities.

They have decided that it will be sensible to extend the market celebration period for 2022, from Friday (May 13) to Sunday June 5, to link together Love Your Local Market and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Amanda Brown glass design, winner of Districts Favourite Market Trader 2021.

Love Your Local Market is designed to encourage new traders to give the markets a go and local communities to support their local market.

With family entertainment planned and traders giving away various goodie bags why not visit your local market during Love Your Local Market and see what the traders have to offer.

As part of the Love Your Local Market celebrations, East Lindsey District Council is offering new traders the opportunity of eight stalls for the price of four on the markets at Spilsby, Horncastle and Louth, with six new traders already signed up to take part.

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “We are always proud to be part of this campaign and raising awareness around our wonderful markets.

“Markets are a key part of shopping across East Lindsey, and I’d like to thank everyone who stands on our markets across the district for what they do. These markets continue to provide great opportunities to bring communities together and support local economic development.

“I urge anyone interested in trying their hand at running a small business to sign up and give it a go taking full advantage of our great offers we have for new stall holders.”