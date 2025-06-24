Work to deliver more affordable housing in Louth has reached another milestone, with more new homes recently handed over at the Tennyson Fields development.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The handovers bring the total number of affordable homes completed at the site to 23, as part of a wider programme that will see 49 homes made available through Shared Ownership, Rent to Buy, and affordable rent.

The properties are being delivered by housebuilder Lovell in partnership with Amplius, a housing provider in the Midlands, East and Southeast, and are helping to meet growing demand for high-quality, affordable housing in the area.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovell and Amplius celebrate successful handover of new homes in Louth

“This handover highlights the strength of our partnership with Amplius and our commitment to building quality homes that local communities can be proud of. We’re delighted to see residents moving in and beginning a new chapter at Tennyson Fields.”

Marcus Keys, Chief Development and Commercial Officer at Amplius, added:

“Our partnership with Lovell at Tennyson Fields is critical to help address the affordable housing situation in this part of Lincolnshire. We’re very pleased with the progress being made at the site, and it is a testament to our successful relationship. I’m looking forward to seeing work progress.”

All homes at Tennyson Fields have been designed with a focus on modern living, energy efficiency, and community integration. The full complement of affordable homes is expected to be completed by summer 2026.