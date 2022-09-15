Luda Brewing Co.'s new tap room launched

Caption needed. All photos: Chris Frear

Luda Brewing Co, located on Fairfield Industrial Estate, recently threw open their doors on their new taproom for visitors to try their various Luda lager, IPA, Stout and Hard Seltzer.

As well as samples of their brews, there was live music from local bands and burgers and you can purchase and enjoy their craft beers and other beverages.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Bushell, Luda’s client services director, said: “We were all very pleased with the turn-out and how smoothly everything ran.

Caption needed. All photos: Chris Frear

"It’s hard to say how many attended but there was definitely more than we could have all expected throughout the day. The weather was brilliant so being outside the whole time was a real treat.”

Tom said that the vision of The Taproom is to be a place where people can enjoy a few pints on Fridays and Saturdays and relax in a welcoming environment where everybody has one shared passion – the love of beer.

“Drinks wise, our Luda products were a real hit, especially the Luda Lager – I believe we got through five large kegs,” he said, “The Seltzer was a popular drink of choice for many too – and it seemed that many enjoyed the delicious food served by Chuck Burger.

"After feedback from many who attended and also our fans on social media, we are looking to run events more regularly and offer something different to the community.”

The crowds enjoying the atmosphere.

You can follow Luda on social media at facebook.com/ludabrewco or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/ludabrewing_co/