Made in Britain forges PR partnership to champion UK manufacturing

The official trademark for UK manufacturing has appointed Carrington, a digital marketing agency based in Lincoln, to amplify its support for British industry.

Carrington will raise the profile of Made in Britain and its members across the manufacturing sector, continuing the sustainable growth of the organisation which now has more than 2,100 members.

With a strong background in manufacturing PR, Carrington will support Made in Britain’s mission to promote British-made products, strengthen domestic supply chains, and grow the community of manufacturers using the official Made in Britain trademark.

Made in Britain CEO, John Pearce, said:

"As we continue to expand our impact and reach, it’s essential that we have a strong PR and marketing strategy that truly reflects the achievements and ambitions of British manufacturers. Carrington’s creativity, energy and track record of success in the sector make them the ideal partner to help us champion UK manufacturing and demonstrate the value of the Made in Britain mark."

Founded in 2016, Carrington has built a reputation for delivering successful PR and marketing campaigns for organisations across manufacturing, business services, and events. Its growing PR team includes former journalists and public relations consultants who combine a digital mentality with modern PR techniques and creativity to connect with audiences.

Carrington’s clients include one of the Midlands’ largest accountants and business advisers, Duncan & Toplis as well as East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire’s leading law firm, Wilkin Chapman. It also supports two regional Institutes of Technology, SuperFOIL Insulation and thermal imaging specialist Teledyne FLIR, and it is promoting the 140th Lincolnshire Show: one of the UK’s biggest county shows, drawing around 60,000 visitors a year.

David Sykes, Head of PR at Carrington, said:

"We’re proud to be working with Made in Britain to raise awareness of the great businesses that make their products in the UK.

“Made in Britain is more than just a badge - it’s a highly vetted trademark that gives you confidence that a business really is making products in the UK and upholding high ethical, safety and sustainability standards. We’re passionate about supporting organisations that make a difference and Made in Britain members do just that by creating jobs, supporting local economies and producing great products in line with British values.

“We’re learning about lots of exciting British businesses and shining a spotlight on their products and innovations. Made in Britain has such a diverse range of members and we’ll be helping them to share their news and giving them a voice through Made in Britain. We’re looking forward to celebrating many more UK manufacturers, from big names like Vauxhall, Babcock, and even the NHS, through to traditional makers and start-up innovators as we bang the drum for UK manufacturing.”

Since its establishment as a not-for-profit organisation in 2013, Made in Britain has grown into a recognised and trusted network of UK manufacturers, representing more than 2,100 businesses across a diverse range of industries. The organisation provides its members with the official Made in Britain trademark, a highly recognised symbol of quality, authenticity, and provenance that helps British manufacturers differentiate their products in competitive markets.

In addition to licensing the trademark, Made in Britain supports its members with expert guidance, networking opportunities, and sustainability tools such as the Environmental and Social Value (ESV) Assessment, which helps businesses measure and enhance their environmental and ethical impact. The organisation also works closely with government bodies, trade groups, and industry leaders to champion policies that strengthen domestic manufacturing, create skilled jobs, and drive economic growth.

This new PR partnership with Carrington will play a key role in expanding Made in Britain’s influence, ensuring that British manufacturers receive the recognition they deserve while reinforcing the value of buying, sourcing, and making products in the UK.