Magna Vitae: Finalists at Active Lincolnshire Awards

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure & Culture have been shortlisted as finalists in three categories for Active Lincolnshire’s 2024 Sports & Physical Activity Awards which will take place in November.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Active Lincolnshire’s annual awards celebrate those who have significantly contributed to their communities through sport and physical activity. For their 20th anniversary, the awards received nearly 450 nominations, with finalists chosen for their inspirational achievements and dedication.

Magna Vitae has been named a finalist for the ‘Impact on Health Award’ for its Ageless & Agile programme, offering weekly sessions tailored for adults with health conditions or those seeking to improve wellbeing, stay social, and explore new hobbies. The Trust for Leisure & Culture has also been shortlisted for the ‘Active Event Award’ category for its Spring Games - Dementia Friendly Sports Day, held on Monday, 13th May 2024 at Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth. The event brought the community together, offering a welcoming and inclusive space where individuals could participate in fun, traditional games such as the egg-and-spoon race and bean bag toss.

In the ‘Active Achievement Award’ category, Ruby Fox, one of Magna Vitae’s dedicated young coaches, has been acknowledged for her contributions to the Magna Vitae Gymnastics Programme and the School’s Out Holiday Activity Programme. She has also made a significant impact in the local community, particularly through her commitment to inspiring young people to engage in golf, as the UK’s youngest Community Golf Instructor.

Nik coaching golf at Kenwick Golf Club supporting our School’s Out Holiday Activities

Aeneas Richardson, Executive Director at Magna Vitae said:

"It's fantastic to see Magna Vitae being recognised in multiple categories at Active Lincolnshire’s Sports & Physical Activity Awards. Making an impact within our communities is at the heart of what we do. It's wonderful to see individuals acknowledged for all of their hard work that takes place to ensure our community programmes can run effectively. This recognition highlights the influence and importance of our work in helping the community live healthier, happier and greater lives."

Individuals associated with Magna Vitae have been shortlisted for the following awards:

Nik Fox, nominated by the Sport & Development team, is a finalist for the ‘Outstanding Service to Sport & Physical Activity Award’ in recognition of his significant contributions to enhancing sporting opportunities in Golf in his local community.

Marko delivering an Ageless & Agile session at Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth

Lindsay Linder, a swimming teacher at Magna Vitae’s Louth venue, is a finalist for the ‘Active Youth Champion Award’, celebrated for her role in inspiring young people to develop essential swimming skills and confidence in the water.Furthermore, Debbie Prince, who leads Debbie’s Wednesday Walking Group - and is Magna Vitae’s longest-standing member at Station Leisure & Learning Centre in Mablethorpe (formerly Station Sports Centre), has been named a finalist for the ‘Unsung Hero Award’ for her dedication to encouraging regular physical activity within her community.

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at The Engine Shed in Lincoln on Thursday 7th November, and Magna Vitae looks forward to celebrating alongside the other inspiring finalists.