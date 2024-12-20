Magna Vitae goes green!

The vibrant green of the Magna Vitae brand shines bright with the news of Sport England’s energy-saving investment.

Magna Vitae supported ELDC in securing funding from Sport England. The investment of £591,173 will enable Magna Vitae to invest in a Solar PV System and ventilation system variable speed fans, allowing for more precise control over airflow and energy consumption to reduce energy usage at the Meridian Leisure Centre.

Additional to the external funding, East Lindsey District Council made further significant project capital investments of £461,859 to support further decarbonisation work across the three Magna Vitae venues, Horncastle, Louth and Skegness.

Skegness Swimming Pool and Horncastle Swimming Pool will also install destratification fans, LED lighting and Bms control system upgrade thanks to the decarbonisation funding from ELDC.

The work, which starts this month at all venues, aims to improve environmental sustainability and operational efficiency and reduce running costs, supporting a more eco-friendly and efficient facility.

Each year, the leisure industry contributes 60 billion tonnes of C02 to the atmosphere; this latest energy-saving measure demonstrates Magna Vitae’s commitment to minimising its environmental impact.

Since 2022, the charitable trust has successfully reduced its carbon emissions footprint by 13 Tonnes of C02e each year. The equivalent of 10 transatlantic flights!

However, for Magna Vitae, this is just the start of their journey toward green living! In the last year, the footfall of Meridian Leisure Centre was 377,699, but the Carbon Footprint per user was just 2kg of C02e, a decrease of 17% YTD. Magna Vitae is committed to bringing about positive change for the business and the community it serves.

The team continually monitors KPIs such as venue energy usage, staff milage, emails sent, and even staff member’s carbon footprint. An environmental working group of ‘Green Champions also meet monthly to ensure the organisation remains on track with its environmental goals.

Magna Vitae green champion Lauren Jeffrey said: “Our objective is to minimise waste, promote recycling, reduce energy consumption, and reduce harmful emissions. Investment from Sport England and East Lindsey will significantly lower the centre’s carbon footprint and enhance the efficiency of the building’s operations.”

Magna Vitae’s commitment to sustainability is far-reaching, leading it to achieve an excellent rating for environmental management in a recent QUEST audit.

The team’s commitment extends to checking the pool water chemical and temperature every 3 hours to reduce chemical consumption and maintain a consistent water temperature to reduce energy use. The pool filter medium has also changed from sand to glass. This uses up to 23% less water. The glass bead filter media is entirely made from the surplus recycled glass.

As part of the Leisure Loop Recycling Scheme, you can even recycle goggles, flipflops, floats, arm bands, and swim caps within each venue. The pool waste is shredded, cleaned, and transformed into recycled plastic panels.

For more information on Magna Vitae’s green commitment please contact [email protected]