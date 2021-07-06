Major expansion at holiday park in Skegness

Lloyd Silvester (left), of Sycamore Farm Park Ltd, pictures with Debbie Harper, HSBC UK Area Corporate Director for East Midlands, and Phil Simpson HSBC UK Asset Finance Relationship Director.

Home Farm Park, on the outskirts of Skegness sits in 30 acres and now boasts a fishing lake, landscaped grounds and a variety of self-catering properties which include a farmhouse.

The funding from HSBC UK supported the initial purchase of the site as well as facilitating all areas of the development including a range of bespoke new lodges and the excavation of the lake.

The facilities have also supported a barn conversion into luxurious holiday accommodation.

With further planning permissions held, the site is subject to ongoing expansion over the coming months.

Lloyd Silvester, Director at Sycamore Farm Park Ltd, commented: “When we initially purchased the site in 2017 it was a redundant and derelict farm but, with the support of HSBC UK over a number of years, we have been able to bring it back to life.

"The site sits within an impressive area just a few miles away from the immediate coastline, showcasing fantastic views of the Wolds and provides a unique and very different offering for our customers.

“Whilst we managed to open for a short period of time last year when restrictions were lifted,

"it’s been fantastic to be able to properly welcome customers to experience the newly developed site in 2021. We’re already seeing significant interest and demand since reopening our doors and look forward to welcoming new and old faces to our luxury Lincolnshire retreat in the coming months.”

Philip Carr, HSBC UK Relationship Director for the East Midlands, said: “The UK holiday sector is currently thriving and it’s great to see this particular site now fully operational and customers able to experience and enjoy the Park.

"We have provided a range of funding solutions relating to the development, including Asset Finance in support of the purchase of the brand new lodges, led by Asset Finance Relationship

Director Phil Simpson.”