Make a greener start to 2025 with a Low Carbon Lincolnshire workshop for SMEs

Online workshops for small and medium-sized enterprises in Lincolnshire will cover the nitty gritty of Net Zero and sustainable procurement.

Business leaders in Lincolnshire with ambitions to develop sustainable supply chains and grow greener, future-proof businesses are invited to two fully funded support workshops on Tuesday 21 January 2025.

The first of these online sessions from Business Lincolnshire – the government-funded support service for businesses in Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland – runs from 9am to 12pm. It will cover Net Zero basics, including what the UK government’s decarbonisation strategy means for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

An afternoon workshop, running from 1pm to 3pm, will explore indirect carbon emissions in businesses’ value chains, known as Scope 3 emissions. In addition to sustainable procurement strategies and supplier engagement, this session will cover how to manage client requests about carbon performance.

The workshops, led by PECT sustainability consultant David Knight, are tailored to SMEs. Eligible businesses are welcome to attend both sessions. There will be an opportunity for attendees to exchange ideas and quiz David with business-specific questions.

Previous workshop attendee Steve Holliday, SHEQ Compliance Officer at Grimsby-based Technica Ltd, said: “Having struggled with how Net Zero will apply to SMEs in the real world, the Net Zero and decarbonisation workshops presented by David Knight really unlocked this subject.

“David drilled down to what SMEs actually needed to be looking at, rather than grand statements that only large organisations could action.”

The Low Carbon Lincolnshire programme is available to SMEs located in the following council areas: City of Lincoln, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, North Kesteven, South Kesteven, West Lindsey and Rutland.

Each business undergoes an onboarding process to confirm eligibility and ensure that workshops can be tailored to those attending.

Find out more about the Low Carbon Lincolnshire programme at the Business Lincolnshire website ( https://www.businesslincolnshire.com/) or reserve your workshop place on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/low-carbon-lincolnshire-workshops-3213179