Make it a double! Lincolnshire gin wins two new national awards

Tristan Jørgensen is head distiller at Massingberd-Mundy Distillery on South Ormsby Estate

Earlier this year, the gin also won gold in the national round of the World Gin Awards 2021 and it was named a #1 Bestseller for 2020 by the Craft Gin Club.

Marie Jeanne’s Pink Gin is made by the Massingberd-Mundy Distillery on the South Ormsby Estate in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Head distiller, Tristan Jørgensen, who launched the distillery in 2019, said: “I’m super happy and proud to have been named winner at The Gin Guide Awards 2021 in the Flavoured Gin category and also to win Best New Flavoured Gin.

“This is Marie Jeanne’s second big win in the last few months, having won gold at the World Gin Awards 2021 and in addition to being named the Craft Gin Club best selling pink gin of 2020.

“I am super-proud of all our hard work and want to thank all the people who help me day to day to achieve such accolades.”

The Gin Guide Awards are an independent and global celebration of historic, diverse and growing spirits category.

Strongly recognised and highly respected by the trade and consumers across the world, The Gin Guide Awards showcase and celebrate the exceptional products, distilleries and people within the gin industry.

Finalists and winners of the The Gin Guide Awards are selected through a rigorous blind tasting and unique scoring process developed by Paul Jackson, founder and editor of The Gin Guide.

To present the most rounded and widely relevant results, the carefully selected and expert judges bring together specialisms in gin distillation, spirits retail, mixology, events, distribution, marketing and PR.

With hundreds of entries from over 30 countries in the awards this year, winners required unanimous high scores from the judges across the key characteristics of each gin.

Paul Jackson, the founder and editor of The Gin Guide said:“Marie Jeanne’s Pink Gin is vibrant and fruity, balanced with a traditional core and layers of contemporary botanicals.”

Marie Jeanne’s Pink Gin is named after Marie Jeanne Rapigeon of Versailles, an inspirational 19th century figure who fled the French Revolution before becoming the owner of South Ormsby Estate, where the gin is made.

Massingberd-Mundy Distillery also produces a gin named after Marie Jeanne’s husband, Charles Burell Massingberd. Burrell’s Dry Gin is a traditional, juniper-led, London Dry Gin which marries the history of the estate with a contemporary fruity explosion of taste.

The gins are made using locally-sourced ingredients and are hand-crafted and bottled at the Massingberd-Mundy Distillery.