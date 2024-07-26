Lincoln Magistrates' Court

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at Horncastle Post Office.

Benjamin Johnson, of Tennyson Gardens, Horncastle, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court this morning (Friday).

The incident was reported to have happened on Monday, July 22 when it is alleged a person wearing a balaclava, and thought to have been carrying a knife, came into the post office premises in the Market Place and took a quantity of cash.