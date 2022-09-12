Marshchapel jewellery-maker one of nation's 'most inspiring' small businesses

Dudley and Roo

Dudley & Roo specialises in personalised silver jewellery and other metal gifts and accessories with their ‘simple but significant’ designs and was founded by Chloe Sparkes in 2016.

It has been chosen to be part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line- up, which showcases impressive, independent businesses from across the nation.

Now in its 10th year in the UK, Small Business Saturday will return on December 3, with a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses, particularly as they face mounting economic challenges over the winter.

Chloe said: “The last few years have been tough as a small business owner and as such, I’ve had to grow, develop and adapt so I’m very proud to be selected as one of this year’s Small Biz 100.

"It’s such a confidence boost!

"I’ll always shout about and use other small businesses, both personally and within my business.

"The small business community is so exciting, welcoming and inclusive and I’d urge everyone to shop small whenever and wherever they can; it really does make a difference”.

Dudley & Roo will be profiled by the campaign on Saturday October 29 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “It’s fantastic to celebrate small firms just like Dudley & Roo as part of our 10-year anniversary of the campaign.

“Over the past decade we have been able to spotlight dynamic businesses from across the nation, who remind us of the incredible tenacity and determination of small firms in this country.

It’s brilliant to have Dudley & Roo in this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up.”

A grassroots, not-for-profit campaign, Small Business Saturday first came to the UK in 2013 and has since grown into an iconic campaign celebrating small business success and encouraging consumers to 'shop local' and support businesses in their communities.

The campaign was originally founded by American Express in the United States in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b based businesses like accountants and digital marketeers.

Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Over the time the campaign has run in the UK it has engaged millions each year, with combined spend on the day topping more than £1 billion.

Small Business Saturday attracts huge attention on the day itself, with an impact that lasts all year.

Last year the campaign trended at number one in the UK on Twitter, with the Prime Minister, leader of the opposition and the Mayor of London among those publicly supporting the campaign.

More than 90 per cent of local councils also supported the campaign.