Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire addresses absence of towns from investment list

Newly elected Mayor, Dame Andrea Jenkys, speaks at UKREiiFF. Photo: Jenny Holland PR

The new Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire has addressed why some key towns were missing from a list of opportunities presented at a major real estate investor forum in Leeds.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, elected as the region’s first mayor following the May 1 election, has insisted that there are investment opportunities across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire.

Last week, the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) attended the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), where Dame Andrea announced 17 investment opportunities, ranging from housing developments to long-term, multi-sector investment sites. The total value was said to be worth £3.6 billion.

Areas such as Skegness, Lincoln and North East Lincolnshire were included in the presentation, but there was no mention of Bourne, Boston or Stamford.

When asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service why these towns were not featured, Dame Andrea said: “There are investment and development opportunities across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire including Boston, Stamford and Bourne. And it’s very much needed.

“Prior to my election, all 10 councils chose a small selection of immediate deliverable projects, along with a handful of large-scale, longer-term projects, to showcase our area to investors at UKREiiF.

“My role is to put Lincolnshire on the map, and I was delighted to be able to lead the team and start conversations with developers, housebuilders and investment companies – some of whom may never have been to Lincolnshire.”

Following the event, she said: “Greater Lincolnshire is critical to the UK’s economy for its food security, defence capabilities and much more. Not only do I care about giving more to the residents of the area I represent, I also know what a significant contribution we make to the nation.”

She added: “Our area has attractive investment opportunities and enormous potential for growth, and I know that by working together with dedicated teams across Greater Lincolnshire, we can maximise the opportunities at UKREiiF to boost growth and investment.”

The new combined county authority (GLCCA) and Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire are also looking for representatives from the private sector to be on a new Economic Advisory Panel.

Business leaders are invited to apply, “to play a key role in the future growth of Greater Lincolnshire and help build a strong and successful future for the area”.

Dame Andrea said: “We’ve had some strong applications already but with 10 places on the panel, it’s important that all sectors and areas of Greater Lincolnshire are represented. We’ve extended the deadline to apply until Monday June 16. Panel members represent the business voice on the authority so make sure the views of your sector and part of the county, are heard.”

The Economic Advisory Panel is an opportunity for those who lead or own businesses across the region to provide advice, recommendations and guidance to the GLCCA board and the Mayor.

It is hoped the Panel will see a range of businesses represented. All of them will be used to align the GLCCA’s priority growth sectors of agri-tech and food, clean energy, ports and logistics, defence and advanced manufacturing along with the core sectors of education, housing and construction, transport and infrastructure, small business and the visitor economy.

For a recruitment pack and details of how to apply see the GLCCA website: www.greaterlincolnshire-cca.gov.uk/economicadvisorypanel