Mayor supports grand reopening of popular Louth pub

The Mayor of Louth, pictured with hosts Barney and Emma-Jayne French (left) and Amy and John Makinson-Sanders (right)

Coun Hobson said: “I am delighted it’s another step forward in Louth’s road to recovery. It’s an excellent example of independent businesses having the confidence to invest in the town’s future after the pandemic.”

The grand reopening is a culmination of months of renovation at the popular public house by the Harrison family, who own the Grade II listed building.

It was run by Joy and the late David Harrison for many years and the family have returned to take over the licence once again. They have retained the much loved charm of earlier days but added a more modern twist.

On Sunday (August 15), hundreds of people visited to raise a glass or two to the future.

Sadly one person missing out on the party was Joy Harrison, who found herself a patient in hospital, and had to be content with a FaceTime call to join in with the festivities.

She hopes to be back quite soon when she has had the all clear from doctors. However, Joy was happy the Wheatsheaf was in good hands for the grand reopening.

Her daughters Emma-Jayne and Amy were rushed off their feet behind the bar all day, supported by their husbands Barney French and John Makinson-Sanders.

They were joined behind the bar by Sue Telfer and Jemma Barber, and they were also supported by an army of family and friends who helped out behind the scenes.