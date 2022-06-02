McDonald’s and Lincolnshire County Council issue update on plans for new restaurant on outskirts of Boston

A car in the ditch next to the new McDonald's off the A52 near Tesco.

Anyone visiting Tesco, in Wyberton Fen, lately or travelling along the A52 on that side of town will have spotted a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant by the roadside.

However, while the building, drive-thru and car park are in place, an asphalt road connecting it to the existing network is not.

This is despite planning permission for the scheme being awarded by Boston Boston Council as far back as March of last year.

The vehicle is on the far side of a fence and has police tape on it.

At that time, members were told the restaurant would take about 14 weeks to build.

The Standard approached McDonald’s and Lincolnshire County Council for a comment regarding the apparently delayed project.

The council replied first, saying: "We are working with the developer on the final technical details so that we can enter a legal agreement to enable the new access to be constructed."

McDonald’s reply followed the same lines, but did indicate that the restaurant would open later this year.

The view from Wortley's Lane, off the A52.

A spokesman said: "We will continue to work closely with the local council on the technical aspects of this site and look forward to delivering the new restaurant later this year.”

When the application went before the planning committee in March, members were told the restaurant would create 65 jobs.

Despite concerns over litter and how the restaurant might affect traffic along the A52, it was backed by all members of the committee, except Coun Yvonne Stevens, who abstained.